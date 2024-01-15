Dr Bharad appointed registrar of YCMOU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Incharge registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dilip Bhaskarrao Bharad was appointed full-time registrar of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU).

The interviews for the post of YCMOU registrar were held in Nashik. The selection committee chaired by YCMOU vice-chancellor Dr Sanjiv Sonawne held the interviews on Monday and selected Bharad. He received the appointment letter this evening.

Meanwhile, currently, he has been working as acting registrar for the past 15 days. He has worked as a desk officer, assistant and deputy registrar for the last 18 years.

Before joining the university, he also worked at the Indian Navy and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. So, he worked on various 12 State-level committees related to the establishment of sub-centres of non-agriculture universities, statutes committee, Maharashtra Public Universities Draft Committee, and sub-committee of National Education Policy (NEP).