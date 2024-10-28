Dr Chavan appointed head of Environmental Sci dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Balbhim Laxmanrao Chavan was appointed head of the Department of Environmental Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

His appointment was necessitated as Dr N N Bandela retired from the post. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made Dr Chavan’s appointment. He took the charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr Bandela today. Dr Chavan has been in the field of teaching and research for the past 25 years.