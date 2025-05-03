Dr Dole appointed new BoEE director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Nivruti Dole was appointed full time director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

He took the charge of the post from the outgoing counterpart Dr Bharati Gawli this afternoon.

Dr Dole has been working in the Physics Department of the university for the past 19 years.

Earlier, he worked teaching faculty at JES College-Jalna and PES Engineering. He was also chairman of the Board of Studies of Physics, a member of the Academic Council, Purchasing and Redressal Committee. Dr Dole who is a professor and head of the department was also president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Teachers Association.

Box

Full-time director after 3.5 years

Meanwhile, the office of the Board of Examination and Evaluation has got a full-time director after almost three and a half years. Earlier, Dr Yogesh Patil was working as a full-time director until October 29, 2022. Later, Dr Ganesh Manjha and Dr Bharati Gawli worked as incharged directors. Dr Bharati Gawli handled the charge of the post of BoEE director from March 24, 2023, to May 3, 2025. Works were done during her tenure, including conducting examinations as per the new educational policy. Also, three convocation ceremonies were held during her tenure.

Box

There were 15 candidates in the fray for the BoEE director posts after the security of the applications. Dr Dole was appointed to the post on Saturday afternoon by a selection committee headed by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

Box

Brief profile of Dr Dole

--He completed schooling from Jalna

--Did B Sc from Government College of Arts and Science-Photon

--M Sc from Department of Physics, Bamu

--Completed Ph D in 2002

--A total of six students completed under his guidance so far

--Completed five research projects