Dr Dubey’s institute students excel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Dr Dubey’s Institute of Chemistry proved their excellence in the final result of JEE MAIN-2025 Exam. Shonit Katariya topped the Institute by securing AIR-1279 (general category) with 99.92 percentile (overall) and 99.62 percentile in Chemistry. Eight students secured above 99% percentile (overall), 16 scored above 99 percentile in Chemistry and 28 scored above 98 percentile in JEE MAIN-2025.

General category toppers are as follows: Swarup Dunakhe - 99.89%ile, AIR-1716; Krishna Bagadiya - 99.77%ile, AIR-3616; Udit Rathi - 99.74%ile, AIR-4090; Adwait Deshpande - 99.47%ile, AIR-8196; Gopala Zawar - 99.29%ile, AIR-11014; Jaydatta Kadam - 99.14%ile, AIR-13324; Divyanshu Bramhecha - 99.05%ile, AIR-28091; Swastik Shrivastav - 99.01%ile, AIR-15278.

Top scorers of chemistry are: Harshal Chudiwal - 99.79%ile, Gen. EWS Rank - 2777; Shantanu Kale - 99.77%ile, AIR-5711 (OBC); Sawani Walture (99.70%ile, AIR-16190 (Gen. Category).

OBC category toppers: Chaitanya Jawale - 99.64%ile, AIR-7293; Anup Thormote - 99.46%ile, AIR-7455; Rahul Dheple - 99.11%ile, AIR-9031; Others: Riddhi Ganoskar (99.14%ile), Om Kulkarni (99.00%ile). All these regular two-year classroom programme students studies under guidance of Dr Dubey.

Dr Dubey has announced new batches for JEE MAIN/JEE-Advanced/NEET for session 2025-2027.