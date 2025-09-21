Dr Durga Tandale’s talk on women’s health; Lokmat ‘Awareness for Wellness’ initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under Lokmat Group’s Awareness for Wellness initiative, supported by Dr Reddy’s, Hyderabad, expert doctors provide valuable guidance every month on important health-related topics. A special session was organised at Lokmat Bhavan recently with renowned gynaecologist Dr Durga Tandale for Lokmat staff. She spoke on infertility and related health issues in women.

Dr Tandale is the Medical Director at Sai Seva Hospital and Maternity Home, Phulambri. She has consistently contributed to women’s health awareness through lectures in rural areas, helping women identify and address health concerns.

During the session, Dr Tandale stressed the importance of women being proactive and conscious about their health. She shared the following tips:

• Minimize sugar consumption in the daily diet.

• Follow regular meal timings to prevent lifestyle diseases like diabetes.

• In any situation, instead of taking mental stress, women should look for proper solutions and keep their mind calm, which prevents stress-related or mental health issues.

• Focus on regular exercise and a balanced diet.

• If any health problem is suspected, one should immediately consult a specialist doctor. Detecting an illness early means half the battle is already won.