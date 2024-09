Dr Fouzia Quadri passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Fouzia Quadri, a retired vice-principal of Maulana Azad Junior College died of a brief illness recently. She was 59. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Kaali Masjid of Shahbazaar while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. She was the wife of Dr Shujat Hussain Quadri, a retired professor from Maulana Azda College and senior leader of BAMUCTO.