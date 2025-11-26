Dr Gharpure receives national award of IAPS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned city paediatric surgeon Dr Vivek Gharpure has been honoured with the Diamond Jubilee National Medal by the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons (IAPS) at Jagannath Puri for his significant contributions to the field, recently.

Dr Gharpure is an alumnus of the AIIMS, New Delhi, and has working experience of 30 years. He has 25 years of teaching experience at Government Medical College, MGM Medical College, and the Rural Medical College at Loni.

His expertise in performing extremely complicated paediatric surgeries has been recognised both in India and internationally - in Geneva, Italy, and Cambodia. He has performed successful esophageal replacement surgeries, shunt surgeries for 45 children suffering from severe gastrointestinal bleeding, and life-saving surgery for a girl with cancer in both kidneys. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the international research journal Paediatric Surgery in the Tropics.