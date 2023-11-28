Dr Gulab Khedkar appointed director of IQAC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Gulab Khedkar was appointed director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu). He took charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr N N Bandela on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made his appointment. Dr Khedkar is the head of the Zoology Department and the director of the Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Studies. He has 22 years of experience in teaching and research.