Dr. Hedgewar hospital hosts ‘Diwali Pahat’;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Sunday, Dr. Hedgewar Hospital organized a devotional music program, ‘Diwali Pahat’, on the campus of R. K. Damani Medical College (SRIMS), Balapur Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, featuring bhakti and devotional songs. The program included performances by vocalist and instrumentalist Kedar Deshmukh, vocalist Milind Dolhare, and singers Madhura Kulkarni and Rashi Kolharkar, accompanied by a group of musicians.

The funds raised during the event were dedicated to the flood-affected communities in Marathwada. The collected amount was handed over to Sevabharti by founder and president, Dr. Satish Kulkarni, to the deputy coordinator of the Deogiri Division of Sevabharti , Prasannkumar Bothe.

The program was organized under the guidance of head of Shri Ramchandra Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Swati Shiradkar, and medical director of Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, Dr. Mahesh Deshpande.

The event concluded with a Diwali faral , and participants attended to show their support. The program was further enlivened by the coordination of Avinash Thigale, enhancing the overall grandeur of the celebration.