Dr Jadhav maintains place in world’s top 2 pc scientists list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emeritus Professor of MGM University and former head of the Department of Physics of D. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr K M Jadhav has maintained a place in the prestigious list of top 2% scientists in the world since 2020.

The list, which has 1 lakh scientists in the world, was jointly announced by Stanford University and Elsevier. He has retained the first position from the Marathwada region for the seventh consecutive year.

The basis of this nomination is the scientific criterion of 'Composite Indicator' (C-score).

Dr Jadhav's work is in the main field of Physics out of 22 scientific fields, and he has made his mark in 174 sub-fields.

Also, in the subjects of Engineering and Technology, Dr K. M. Jadhav is ranked first from the Marathwada region and is ranked 109 at the national level, his position from Asia is 2105 and his position at the global level is 8306, i.e. top 2%.

The great impact of D. Jadhav's work at the international level is evident from the number of citations. His research papers have been cited more than 13,000 times in international journals.