Dr Kailas Ambhure appointed director

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Kailas Ambhure has been appointed as a director of the Students Development Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He took charge from Dr Mustajeeb Khan, who resigned from the post recently.

Dr Ambhure has been working as an assistant professor in the Marathi department for the past nine years. He has worked as director of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Study Centre, and Mukundraj Study Centre and is known as a writer and critic.

He has teaching and research experience of 19 years at different institutes including Vivekakand College, MGM Junior College, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College. He is also a member of the Board of Studies of the different universities of the State.