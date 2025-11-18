Dr Kango & Dr Deo selected for Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) has selected Dr Bhalchandra Kango and Dr Prabhakar Deo for the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan Award 2025 ' for their remarkable contribution in their respective field.

MGM has started the initiative of honouring with an award for the last four years for those who make invaluable contribution in various fields of Marathwada.

The Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan award includes a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each and a memento. The selection committee formed to select the awardees includes Dr Jaydev Dole, writer Shahu Patole, Nina Nikalje, Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr Rekha Shelke and Senior Journalist Praveen Bardapurkar.

Dr Kango and Dr Deo will be honoured with the award in a programme to be held soon.