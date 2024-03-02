Dr Kapse appointed expert Agri Uni Recruitment Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwan Marotrao Kapse, the former director of the National Institute of Postharvest Technology and resident of the city was nominated as an expert on the Maharashtra Agricultural Universities Recruitment Board (MAURB). The letter nomination was issued by the secretary of the Raj Bhavan Shweta Singhal.

In the letter, it was stated that the Governor as Chancellor of the Universities in the State has appointed Dr Kapse, an expert, as his nominee on the MAURB under the provision of Section 58 (2) (iv) of the Maharashtra Agricultural Universities (Krishi Vidyapeeth) Act, 1983, for a term of three years with immediate effect.