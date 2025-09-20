Dr Lalit Gajbhiye gets Honorary Doctorate in Numerology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned numerology expert Dr Lalit Gajbhiye has been awarded the Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) in Numerology by the Iconic Peace Award Council, approved by the Government of India.

This honour recognises his remarkable contribution and research in the field of numerology, his dedication to helping individuals overcome challenges and achieve personal and professional growth. Dr Gajbhiye provided practical solutions and new directions to countless people, making a meaningful impact on their lives.