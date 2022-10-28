Dr Manda Thatte - Hirve passes away

Dr Manda Thatte - Hirve, the first lady doctor from the city died at the age of 90 on October 25. She was born in Aurangabad in 1932. After the death of her husband, she started living in the city with her parents, who encouraged her for further education. She took admission in Government Medical College at Kileark area. She used to walk to the college daily. After gaining the MBBS degree, she started working as a medical officer at Kolhapur. Later, she married to Dr Hirve. She shifed to Mumbai and started practice at Dadar. She has immensely contributed in the social and charitable fields.