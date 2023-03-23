Dr Mapari appointed as observer

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2023 07:25 PM2023-03-23T19:25:02+5:302023-03-23T19:25:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar All India Women’s Congress committee (AIWCC) has appointed Dr Vimal Mapari as the observer for Loksabha - ...

Dr Mapari appointed as observer | Dr Mapari appointed as observer

Dr Mapari appointed as observer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

All India Women’s Congress committee (AIWCC) has appointed Dr Vimal Mapari as the observer for Loksabha - 2023 election for the Chikodi constituency in Karnataka. National executive president Netta D’souza has made this appointment. Dr Mapari is a gynecologist and is active in various social and public welfare projects implemented by AIWCC.

Open in app
Tags :Chhatrapati sambhajinagar all india women's congressChhatrapati sambhajinagar all india women's congressAIWCCAll India Women's Congress