Dr Mapari appointed as observer
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2023 07:25 PM2023-03-23T19:25:02+5:302023-03-23T19:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
All India Women's Congress committee (AIWCC) has appointed Dr Vimal Mapari as the observer for Loksabha - 2023 election for the Chikodi constituency in Karnataka. National executive president Netta D'souza has made this appointment. Dr Mapari is a gynecologist and is active in various social and public welfare projects implemented by AIWCC.