Dr Murhari Kele retires after 33 years of service from MSEDCL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Murhari Kele, chief engineer at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle, retired on Thursday after 33-years of service. A farewell ceremony was held in his honor at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Retired IAS officer Dr Naresh Gite presided over the programme. Rahul Gupta, joint managing director of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regional office, Yagyaveer Kawade, founder of 'MIT,' and Uttam Zalte, former director of Mahatransco, were among the dignitaries who expressed their views for Dr Kele's achievements.

The speakers lauded his commitment to exceptional customer service and highlighted his valuable contributions that extended beyond Maharashtra. In his address, Dr Kele expressed his satisfaction with his long service and immense gratitude for the unwavering support he received from colleagues, employees, and customers throughout his career. Manisha Kele, wife of Dr Kele, also received recognition during the ceremony. Sub divisional police officer Vishal Khambe, Superintending engineer Shantilal Chaudhary, Dnyaneshwar Ardad, Vaishali Nandgaonkar, Sunil Pavde and others were present.