Dr Naser honoured at intl conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiuddin Naser, a national awardee teacher, received Lifetime Achievement Award-2025 from Society of Life Sciences, Santa (Madhya Pradesh) during a function held at the 14th International Conference of the Society held in Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramnathapuram (TN), recently. Society secretary Dr Shivesh Pratap Singh highlighted the research, writing, teaching contributions of Dr Naser. Syed Ammal college chairman Dr Fatema Shanas, society president Dr Niraj Kumar, principal Dr P Balakrishnan, organising secretary Dr. Ragunathan were present.