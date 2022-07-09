Dr Om Morge elected president of IMA junior branch

Aurangabad, July 9:

Dr Om Morge was elected as president while Dr Mayank Mongre was elected as the secretary of the junior doctor network branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The elections of the new office bearers for the junior doctor network branch were held here recently in the presence of the upcoming IMA State president Dr Ravindra Kute. The remaining office bearers are, Dr Akshay Babalgaikar, Dr Tejas Diotale, Dr Manavi Dingra, Dr Hetavi Desai (branch co-convenor), Dr Anuj Dixit, Dr Yugandhar Kale, Dr Abhishek Tomar, Dr Vaibhav Bodke and Dr Shrushthi Bobde (assistant secretary), Dr Bhumika Sabu (state council member), Dr Nikhil Dhabale (finance secretary), Dr Ayushi Jaiswal (executive member). Aurangabad IMA president Dr Sachin Fadnis, secretary Dr Ujjwala Dahifale, vice president Dr Anupam Takalkar, treasurer Dr Vikas Deshmukh, Dr Rajat Chandak, Dr Praful Jatale were present on the occasion.