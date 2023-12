Dr Omprakash Jadhav on Commission for Backward Classes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Omprakash Jadhav was appointed member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC).

Dr Jadhav is a teacher in the Statistics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Earlier also, he worked as an expert in Statistics at Justice M G Gaikwad Commission.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and Academic Council member Dr Rajesh Karpe worked as members of the Backward Classes Commission. Currently, former Senator Dr Govind Kale is a member of the Commission.