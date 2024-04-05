Dr Pawar's novella ‘Resilience’ published in UK

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City writer, Dr Pramod Pawar, assistant professor and head of the department of English at Sant Dnyaneshwar Mahavidyalaya, Soygaon, recently had his novella ‘Resilience’ accepted for publication in the United Kingdom by Nyaa Publishers. The novella to be published in a couple of months. The story follows Rose, a woman with an indomitable spirit who overcomes endless hardship. Dr Pawar is a prolific writer with 15 books and over 40 edited books to his name. His work explores feminism, cultural studies, and future education. His colleagues and friends have congratulated him for his academic achievement.