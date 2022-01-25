Dr Pradnya Kale gets Intl Education Icon award
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 25, 2022 08:55 PM2022-01-25T20:55:02+5:302022-01-25T20:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 25: Dr Pradnya Kale, an Associate Professor of English in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College, was recently honoured ...
Aurangabad, Jan 25:
Dr Pradnya Kale, an Associate Professor of English in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College, was recently honoured with the International Education Icon Award- Best Professor of the Year.’Kites Production, an international education organisation presented the award in recognition of her continuous excellence in the education sector. Friends and relatives congratulated Dr Paradnya on receiving the award.Open in app