Dr Pramod's Theory presented in Intl Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pramod Ambadasrao Pawar's ‘Trans-deconstruction: Theory on Monism" and "Theory of Interpretations" have aptly been applied to trans-interprete literary texts in Cameroon.

These critical-literary theories have been propounded by Dr Pramod Pawar (Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Director and head, Department of English in Sant Dnyaneshwar Mahavidyalaya, Soyegaon of the district.

Professor Florence Mbi Nchia, a literary critic from the University of Bamenda (Cameroon, Central South Africa) has applied Dr Pawar's ‘Trans-deconstruction' in her research paper to trans-interpret literary texts. She has successfully presented his theories in the International Seminar. Dr Pawar has penned 16 books and edited 27 books.