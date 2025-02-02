Dr Pravina Pawar appointed Physics Dept head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pravina Sanjay Pawar was appointed as the Head of the Department of Physics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The appointment was made by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari for the next three years.

Dr Pawar has been working in the field of studies for 22 years. She has published more than 150 research papers and is working as a research guide. A total of 14 students completed Ph D under her guidance while five students are doing research in 'Nuclear Physics'.

Her name has appeared in the list of World Top Scientists in 2021,22,23.

This list is published by Standford University. Dr Pawar took over as the head of the department from Dr B N Dole on Saturday.