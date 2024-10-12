Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women holds debate competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A debate competition was held at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, recently, on ‘Should the Use of Mobiles be baned in the College Campus?

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui advised the students on the balanced use of mobiles for education and life. The students showcased oratory skills. Participants from different classes engaged in thought-provoking discussions, demonstrating their critical thinking and persuasive abilities.

The event was a platform for young female students to express their views on significant societal and global issues. Judges D Saima Razvi and Dr Shaikh Kaniz Fatima praised the students for their eloquence and well-researched arguments. Vice Principal Rizwan Khan, Dr Nilofer Shakir, D. Shaikh Anis, and Asma Jabeen made efforts for the success of the event.