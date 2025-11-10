Dr Rafiuddin Naser given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiuddin Naser, the Head of the Department of Botany of Maualana Azad College, was given a farewell in a programme organised at the college recently on his retirement. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the function.

Dr Ashfaque Khan, Dr Athar Quadri, Dr Md Asef, Dr Arif Pathan, Sk Abbas and Ashok Dange expressed their views and highlighted his contribution.

Dr Mazhar Farooqui said, “Dr Naser, widely known for his command over Urdu, has authored several acclaimed Science books in the language. His exceptional contribution to life sciences-writing academic books in English using primary reference materials, a task only a few can master.”

Dr Kalim Shaikh conducted the proceedings of the programme.