Dr Ragde appointed expert member on IITTM Statistical Committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of Tourism Administration Department of Dr Banasheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Rajesh Ragde was appointed as an expert member on the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), under Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Earlier, Dr Rajesh Ragde was on this committee from 2023 to 2025.

The Vice Chancellor of JNU has nominated him for a second term.

Headquartered in Gwalior, IITTM has campuses at two places and has four centres in other parts of the country. He is working as an expert for the University Grants Commission, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the Ministry of Tourism, and various committees of 40 universities.