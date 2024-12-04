Dr. Rajmahendra Sawant passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Rajmahendra Manikrao Sawant, Head of the department of civil engineering at PES engineering College, passed away on Wednesday evening due to a brief illness while undergoing treatment. He was 48 and survived by his wife, son, daughter, mother, two brothers and a sister. His last rites will be performed at the crematorium near Chawani at 10.30 am on Thursday, following a funeral procession from his residence in Nandanvan Colony.