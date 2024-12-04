Dr. Rajmahendra Sawant passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2024 10:55 PM2024-12-04T22:55:03+5:302024-12-04T22:55:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dr. Rajmahendra Manikrao Sawant, Head of the department of civil engineering at PES engineering College, passed away ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Dr. Rajmahendra Manikrao Sawant, Head of the department of civil engineering at PES engineering College, passed away on Wednesday evening due to a brief illness while undergoing treatment. He was 48 and survived by his wife, son, daughter, mother, two brothers and a sister. His last rites will be performed at the crematorium near Chawani at 10.30 am on Thursday, following a funeral procession from his residence in Nandanvan Colony.Open in app