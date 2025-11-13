Dr. R.J. Totla receives Diamond Jubilee Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior paediatric surgeon and paediatric urologist Dr. R.J. Totla from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been honoured with the ‘Diamond Jubilee Award 2025’ at the 51st annual conference of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons (IAPS), ‘IAPSCON 2025' held from November 6 to 9 in Jagannath Puri.

The award recognises senior members above 65 who, despite not holding major posts in IAPS, have made exceptional contributions to paediatric surgery and medical education in India. The national jury selected Dr. Totla for his remarkable service, experience, and dedication spanning four decades. The honour was presented in the presence of IAPS national president Dr Sumitra Biswas, secretary general Dr Vikesh Agrawal, and several senior doctors. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Totla said, “Working for children itself brings true satisfaction. This recognition makes the journey even more meaningful.”

(WITH PHOTO)