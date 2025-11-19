Dr. Sahasrabudhe elected National President of ISPEN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

City based intensive care and chest disease specialist Dr. Shrikant Sahasrabudhe has been elected as the National President Elect of the Indian Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ISPEN). He assumed charge during the national conference held recently in Kolkata, and will serve for the next two years.

This is a significant achievement for the region, as Dr. Sahasrabudhe is the first specialist from Marathwada to be appointed to this prestigious national post. He has been serving in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for over 22 years, providing critical care services and guiding several educational workshops under ISCCM at state and national levels.

Dr. Sahasrabudhe had also introduced Marathwada’s first IDCCM Fellowship in intensive care in 2014. Under ISPEN and ISCCM, he works on specialized nutrition for patients with complex conditions such as lung, heart, brain, liver and kidney diseases, as well as pre- and post-operative nutrition for major surgeries. He emphasized the crucial role of dieticians in patient recovery.

City ISPEN and ISCCM office-bearers, including Dr. Yogesh Lakkas and Dr. Rahul Chaudhari, congratulated him on the achievement.

(Photo of Dr. Sahasrabudhe)