Dr Sakhale appointed director of Research & Development Cell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwan Sakhale was appointed as the director of ‘Research and Development Cell’ of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He took over the charge of the Cell from his outgoing counterpart Dr Bhalchandra Waikar.

The Cell works to promote new projects related to research in the university. Dr Waikar retired from the service recently.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari appointed Dr Sakhale to this post. Dr Sakhale is currently working as the Head of the Department of Chemical Technology. He has also worked in the posts of Registrar and member of the Management Council.