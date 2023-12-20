Dr Sakhale appointed head of Chem Tech Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwan Sakharam Sakhale was appointed the head of the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this appointment. Dr Sakhale who is also the incharge registrar took charge of the post today from Dr Pravin Wakte.

Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Senator Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Dr Vinay Lomte were present. Dr Sakhale has been in the field of teaching and research for two decades.

He also worked as director of Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research and different committees of Bamu. His main area of research is Food Technology. Meanwhile, Dr Sakhale has been holding the post of registrar since October 21, 2022.