Dr Sanjay Rathod as full time GMCH dean

Wait of 13 months ends, to take charge on Monday

Aurangabad:

Dr Sanjay Rathod has been appointed as the fulltime dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The appointment was made by the Department of Medical Education on Thursday. Dr Rathod was serving as acting dean of Osmanabad GMCH. He is the alumni of Aurangabad GMC and hails from Aurangabad.

Dr Kanan Yelikar was the full time dean and got retired on September 30, 2021. Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar was appointed as acting dean on October 1, 2021. Dr Rote took various important decisions to tackle the third covid wave and provide treatment to the patients. Speculations about appointment of Dr Shivaji Shukre, head of anatomy department and acting dean of Nandurbar and Ambajogai GMC as full time dean were high. However his name fell back in the race. Dr Rathod who completed his UG education in 1983 batch and PG education of 1991 batch from GMCH was appointed as full time dean.

Several challenges to be tackled

The GMCH is plagued with issues like dilapidated residential quarters, security wall construction, drainage line, disrepair of old buildings, lack of medicines, slow online patients registration, superspeciality block and angioplasty and other facilities. It will be a challenge to streamline these pending issues.

Will assume charge on Monday

Dr Rathod said that various initiatives will have to be undertaken for development of the GMCH. I will be accepting charge on Friday or Monday.