Dr Satarkar to participate in World Congress of Gastroenterology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior Gastroenterologist of the city, Dr Ramesh Satarkar, will present two research papers at the World Congress of Gastroenterology (WCOG) to be held in Melbourne, Australia, from September 19 to 22.

The first paper shows that ulcerative colitis can be controlled using minimal medication, thereby reducing treatment costs. Since this disease typically requires long-term medication, the findings will be particularly significant for Indian patients. The second paper focuses on the diagnosis, challenges, and treatment methods of gastrointestinal tuberculosis.