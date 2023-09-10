Dr Savita Muley honoured with Ideal Teacher’s Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Savita Muley, the headmistress of Sharda Mandir Girls School was honoured with the State Government’s Savitribai Phule Ideal Teacher’s Award.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar presented the award to Dr Savita in a programme held in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recently. She made implemented some new initiatives to enhance the interest and creativity of students in learning. Dr Savita is also a known writer, theatre artist and kirtankar (on Akashwani).