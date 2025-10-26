Dr Shadab appointed as State Vice President of NSUI
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 26, 2025 19:00 IST2025-10-26T19:00:03+5:302025-10-26T19:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shadab Shaikh was appointed as the State Vice President of the National Students’ union of India ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shadab Shaikh was appointed as the State Vice President of the National Students’ union of India (NSUI). This appointment was made with the approval of All India NSUI President Varun Chaudhary. Dr Shadab is the son of the late Professor Abdul Rahman Shaikh, a senior Congress leader. He previously served as the State General Secretary of NSUI.Open in app