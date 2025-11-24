Dr Shankar Nanir passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shankar Pandurang Nanir (78), a retired principal of Government College of Art and Science, died after a brief illness on Sunday.

He had also held the responsibility of Joint Director of Higher Education and Director of the Government Institute of Science. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium on Monday morning. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.