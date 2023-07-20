Dr Sharief found place in world’s top 2 pc Mathematicians list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sharief Deshmukh who hails from the city and currently works as a professor of Mathematics at the King Saud University (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) has found a place in the world’s top two per cent Mathematicians list for the consecutive second time. The list was declared by Standard Univeristy.

He is the only mathematician from Maharashtra and the second in India to figure in the list. Since he is a research scientist, there are 190 research papers in reputed national and international journals. He has experience of 46 years of teaching and research. His major area of specialisation is Differential Geometry.

Hails from a village in Sillod

Dr Sharief Deshmukh who was born at Ghatnadra village in Sillod tehsil of the district completed his high school education in Marathi medium from the village.

He did B Sc (Honours)- in Mathematics from Deogiri College in 1972 and M Sc- Mathematics from Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (the then Marathwada Univeristy) in 1974. He joined as a lecturer at Yogeshwari College in Ambejogai in the same year and continued the service up to June 1984.

He completed Ph D from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 1980 and joined its Mathematics Department on June 9, 1984. After serving as a reader at AMU until 1987, joined the Department of Mathematics, College of Science, King Saud University in September 1987. At the age of 71, he still works as a professor of Mathematics at King Saud University on receiving extensions.

How the world's top 2 pc scientists are selected

Stanford University yearly publishes an update of the list of the top 2 per cent most widely cited scientists in different disciplines, the world's top 2 per cent scientists. This ranking, considered the most prestigious worldwide, is based on the bibliometric information contained in the database and includes more than 180,000 researchers from more than 8 million scientists considered to be active worldwide with scientific fields and subfields taken into account.