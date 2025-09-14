Dr Shashank Sonwane appointed as Head of Library Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Shashank Sonwane was appointed as Head of the Library and Information Science Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made the appointment. Dr Sonwane took over as Head of Department from Dr Vaishali Khaparde.

Dr Sonwane has been working as a teacher for the last 26 years. Dr Sonwane has published 14 books and 215 articles in national and international journals so far. Under his guidance, 21 students have done a PhD and 50 students have done M Phil. Also, eight students are doing Ph D. Dr Sonwane has been honoured with the Ravi Painter Ranjangaonkar Gold Medal and the Anant Narayan Gore Award.