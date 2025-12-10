Dr Shendge appointed as Director of Extra Mural Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sudhakar Shendge has been appointed as Director of the Extra Mural Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The appointment was made by Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Dr Shendge recently took charge from his outgoing counterpart, Dr Kailas Pathrikar.

Shendge has been working in the field of teaching and research for the past 35 years. He has worked as a professor and head of the Hindi department, director of the Lifelong Learning Extension Department.