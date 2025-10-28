Dr. Sheshrao Pathade appointed on Artists’ Honorarium Committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior folk artist Dr. Sheshrao Pathade has been appointed as a member of the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Senior Litterateurs and Artists Honorarium Committee, formed under the guidance of social justice and guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat. District collector Deelip Swami heads the 15-member committee, while the deputy chief executive officer (Gram Panchayat) will serve as the member secretary.

The committee includes representatives from government departments and cultural fields, such as Ranganath Jogdand, Ganesh Nikam, Adinath Kuber, Vashishtha Shirsat, Avinash Shirsat, Namdev Gaikwad, Sadanand Magar, Sitaram Mate, and Chandrakant Sawant. The scheme provides a monthly honorarium of ₹5,000 to senior and needy artists to support them in old age.

Applications for the scheme can be submitted through the Aaple Sarkar portal. Artists have expressed hope that the committee will expedite pending applications and ensure timely assistance to deserving beneficiaries.