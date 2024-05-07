Dr Shinde gets design patent from UK Govt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pramod Bhaiyasaheb Shinde has been granted approval by the UK Government's Intellectual Property Office for the novel design named "Hexaplexed Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) Semiconductor Chip Microheater Boost Multi gas Detection Via Thermal Modulation."

The current design is a smart sensor chip designed for detecting air pollution. The production and testing of this microchip was carried out at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

The current design has been officially recognised for the next five years in the UK patent design, and Dr Shinde has also registered the current design with the Indian Patent Office.

The proposal for the research work was approved by IISc Bangalore back in 2020 and Dr Shinde was the only candidate from the State among 20 across the country.