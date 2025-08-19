Dr Sohail appointed YCMOU's study centre coordinator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sohail Zakiuddin was appointed coordinator of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) study centre at Maulana Azad College.

College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui made this appointment. Dr Zakiuddin, an Assistant Professor of the college, took charge of the post in the presence of Principal Dr Farooqui and Dr Atharuddin Qadri on Tuesday.