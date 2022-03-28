Dr Sudha Kankaria felicitated, Rotary Club honours her on featuring in Wonder Book of World Records

Ahmednagar, March 28: Dr Sudha Kankaria, the first proto originator of the Save Girl Child movement, has been honoured with mention of her work in the Wonder Book of World Records. Dr Suhas Pingale, President of Indian Medical Association Maharashtra, Dr Umesh Rewanwar, vice- president and Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former ICMR head congratulated her for global recognition of the successful implementation of the Save Girl Child - Beti Bachao Movement in India for the last 36 years.

Dr Kankaria was felicitated at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Ahmednagar by Dr Rewanwar. Rotary president Prashant Bogawat welcomed and secretary Purushottam Jadhav read out the certificate. Dr Prakash Kankaria as well as Rotary members were present.

Dr Sudha Kankaria is former President of the Rotary Club of Ahmednagar. “Dr Sudha’s contribution has been honorably recorded in the Wonder Book World Records and it is a matter of pride that she has been honoured with Gold Medal, Certificate and Award,” Dr Rewanwar said.

Save Girl Child - Beti Bachao movement was started in the country in 1985 by Dr Sudha. She gave a new lease of life to the “Nakoshi girls” by renaming them. The 8th Vow in the marriage ceremony that she recommended also set a new positive standard in the society by welcoming the birth of girl child. Dr Sudha has won over 150 awards. Two Presidents of India have praised her work. Deepak Gujarathi proposed a vote of thanks.