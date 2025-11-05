Dr. Sudhir Chaudhari appointed OSD of Super Speciality Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As per the directives of the High Court, the Department of Medical Education has appointed Dr. Sudhir Chaudhari as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Super Speciality Hospital at GMCH . Meanwhile, the post of Professor of Nephrology has been temporarily converted to Professor of Ophthalmic Surgery, and Dr. Vaishali Une-Lokhande has been appointed to the position.

Dr. Chaudhari was earlier transferred on October 11, 2024, from his post as OSD of the Super Speciality Hospital to the position of Professor in the Department of Physiology at Government Medical College, Jalna, due to administrative reasons. Following his transfer, Dr. Vaishali Une-Lokhande was appointed to the vacant OSD post at the Super Speciality Hospital. However, Dr. Chaudhari challenged his transfer order by filing a petition before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal Bench in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.