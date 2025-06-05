Dr Sunita Borde appointed Zoology Dept head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sunita Namdeorao Borde was appointed head of the Zoology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

She took charge of the post from his outgoing counterpart Dr Bhalchandra Waykar. Dr Waykar retired from the services recently. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made the appointment. Dr Borde has been working in the Department since 2008. Prior to that, she was working at Yashanwatrao Chavan College, Sillod. She is also working as the President of the Board of Studies of Zoology.