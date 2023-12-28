Dr Suresh Gosavi likely to be appointed incharge VC of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Suresh Gosavi, the vice chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune Univeristy may be appointed acting VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the tenure of the present vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31 after four and half years of service. The selection process of the new VC is at the final stage.

The Search Committee formed by the office of the Governor to carry out the selection process conducted the first round of 20 aspirants in November and recommended five names for the final interviews. Governor Ramesh Bais who was to hold the final interviews on December 19 postponed the interviews due to some reasons.

According to sources, since the selection process was not completed, the charge may be given to VC Dr Gosavi. The sources said if the orders are issued, he will take charge in the eveing of December 30 or in the morning of January 1.

Interviews may be held on Jan 4

The Search Committee recommended the names of five candidates who may be called for the final interviews on January 4. They are Dr Vilas Kharat, Dr Sanjay Dhole, Dr Jyoti Jadhav, Dr Vijay Phulari and Dr Rajendra Kakde.