Dr Syed Mashhudul tops MPSC exam in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Syed Shah Mashhudul Haq who is an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has topped the examination conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for the post of Assistant Professor in Government Medical Colleges.

The MPSC held the examination for the appointments of Assistant professors-Orthopaedics, Maharashtra Medical and Research Service in the Government Medical College recently. The result was declared a few days ago. A total of 52 candidates qualified the examinations in different categories. Dr Syed Shah Mashhudul, the son of Syed Shah Abdul Haq (ex-Executive Engineer MSEB), topped the examination from the general category in the State.

He completed an MBBS from Latur Medical College and a Diploma in Orthopedic from D Y Patil Medical College (New Mumbai). Dr Syed Mashhudul did his DNB Orthopedic from Peerless Medical College, Kolkatta. He has been working as an Assistant Professor in the GMCH for the past five years.