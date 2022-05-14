Dr T R Patil gets Best NSS director’s award

Aurangabad, May 14:

Dr T R Patil received the ‘Best National Service Scheme Director award of the State Government in a programme held in Mumbai recently for his social work.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant presented the award to Dr Patil. He was the NSS director of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada. After his tenure is over recently, he rejoined the History Department of Vivekanand College. The office-bearers of the education society of Vivekanand College congratulate Dr Patil on receiving the award.