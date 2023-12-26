Dr Vaishali shortlisted for personal interaction for VC-SGBAU post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vaishali Khaparde, the director of the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was shortlisted for the personal interaction for the post of vice chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU).

The post of VC of SGBAU fell vacant with the death of VC Dr Dileep Malkhede in January this year. The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities formed a Search Committee to recommend the names of five candidates for the final interviews.

The committee will conduct personal interaction and presentations for the final interviews. The applications were invited from the eligible candidates in October-November.

According to sources, the personal interaction and interviews of the first round will be held at a hotel in Mumbai on January 11, 2024.

The sources said that Dr Vaishali Khaparde, who is also the head of Library and Information Science, Bamu was also shortlisted for the personal interaction.